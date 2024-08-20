© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Mar 23, 2019] #336 - David Weiss from The Grimerica Show Podcast [The Grimerica Show]
59 views • 8 months ago
Timestamps 37:20
David Weiss joins us to chat about the Flat Earth theory. We talk about David’s podcast, and what brought him to the flat earth. We also chat about the evidence for the flat earth and the arguments from the sphere mongers, the flat earth society, Antarctica, censorship, the outward flow of civilization, deceptions and false flags, and much more. We try and cover some of the lunar and solar aspects of the theory and we try out his app. In the intro we thanks some listeners for some gifts, we read an email from a flat earther about stuff we should have talked about on the show. Graham reads some deep state quotes and Darren goes through the youtube problem with trolls and comments. We chat about some of the other podcasts we have been on recently. See the links below for stuff we chatted about during the show and the intro: https://cosmickeyspodcast.blogspot.com/ https://anchor.fm/spiritualfoenix https://veritasradionetwork.com/ https://martyleeds33.com/flat-earth-the-ultimate-litmus-test/ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flatearthsun&;hl=en https://ru-clip.net/rev/flat+earth+globe+busters/CMgBEAA https://www.youtube.com/user/markksargent/about https://www.crrow777radio.com/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl0WxuO7Dlg Sorry, Antarctica is close https://www.aboutthesky.com/ Please help support the show…. Grimerica’s DoBeDoBeDo List: Grimerica is fully and solely listener supported. We adhere to the Value for Value model. 0 ads, 0 sponsorships, 0 breaks, 0 portals and links to corporate websites… just many hours of unlimited content for free. Thanks for listening!! Randall Grimerica CAC Info flyer here…. https://mega.nz/#!WVYTyKpI!c7XeH9tBrqLE378HlBbRwQXwtLEJAkZeSIKeJtEIp6c CAC Website HERE https://www.hdtravel.me https://www.13questionspodcast.com/ Our New Podcast 13 Questions Join the chat / hangout with a bunch of fellow Grimerican’s www.grimerica.ca/chats 1-403-702-6083Call and leave a voice mail or send us a text Support the show directly http://www.grimerica.ca/support https://www.patreon.com/grimerica GrimericaFM https://s2.radio.co/s053ed3122/listen Leave a Voicemail http://speakpipe.com/grimerica Leave a review on iTunes and/or Stitcher https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-grimerica-show/id653314424?mt=2# http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-grimerica-show Sign up for our newsletter http://www.grimerica.ca/news Leave a comment, ideas and guest/topic suggestions under any episode or blog http://www.grimerica.ca/ SPAM Graham = and send him your synchronicities, feedback, strange experiences and psychedelic trip reports!! [email protected] InstaGRAM https://www.instagram.com/the_grimerica_show_podcast/ Tweet Darren https://twitter.com/Grimerica Connect through other platforms: https://www.reddit.com/r/grimerica/ https://gab.ai/Grimerica Purchase swag, with partial proceeds donated to the show www.grimerica.ca/swag Send us a postcard or letter http://www.grimerica.ca/contact/ Thanks to Wayne Darnell for help with the website. http://www.darnelldigitalink.com/ http://www.lostbreadcomic.com/ link to Napolean Duheme's site Felix’s Site sirfelix.bandcamp.com Christmas Carol Video MUSIC Grimerica Theme - Lock & Key Things to Come - Broke for Free SSU Revisited - Sir Felix Ortega II
