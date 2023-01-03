BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3.1.23: BORDERS, fentanyl, U.S. patience tested, NATO declares WAR, Disasters, Morals dropping, PRAY [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 03/02/2023


[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/03/01/3-1-23-borders-fentanyl-u-s-patience-tested-nato-declares-war-disasters-morals-dropping-pray/


Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^

—————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Adin Ross, an online influencer with millions of Gen Z followers, squeezing some common sense into young minds that have been warped by "woke culture" as he posts his 'there are only two genders' video tonight. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/45423

Zelensky said. We will send our kids to fight . https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/45418


Ukraine’s army has a big Nazi problem, ex-US soldier tells RT https://www.rt.com/russia/572220-ukaine-nazi-problem-us-soldier/


Mr Higgens going in on Mayorkas https://twitter.com/PTRUMPFORTX2020/status/1630619551732842514?s=20


Terrorists https://t.me/realKarliBonne/155093


Sheriff Lamb is a patriot! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/155100


Look at the amount of fentanyl in a picture next to a penny, that can kill! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/155107


'Parody is now reality': South Park clip in which desperate Cartman identifies as trans so he can use the girls' bathroom resurfaces and goes viral nine years after it first aired https://t.me/realKarliBonne/155138


MATT GAETZ: Help me understand how US taxpayers paying for PENSIONS IN UKRAINE is a good idea for OUR COUNTRY! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/155164


Brave sixth grader, exposes pornographic books in school https://t.me/realKarliBonne/155257


Look at the Fox News Brian Kilmeade, desperately trying to find a DeSantis for President supporter. He’s in Florida. 😂 https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24583


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv




Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy