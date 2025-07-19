© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video by Dr. Liliana Zelada Rück from Bolivia.
Optical microscope analysis of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, with an expiration date of 2026.
Fresh drop analysis.
The video shows numerous graphene oxide particles, graphene bubbles, and nanotechnology. This is what they are inoculating into our children.
Warning to all parents: educate yourselves about what they are injecting into your children.
