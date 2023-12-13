The Great Taking - Documentary

“The Great Taking,” a new documentary initially aired on Childrens Health Defense (CHD.TV), where former hedge fund manager David Webb takes the audience step by step through his forensic investigation into the legal, financial and regulatory changes that have set up “the greatest crime ever contemplated … the planned confiscation of everyone’s global securities assets.” David Webb, author of a book by the same title, exposes the “scheme by central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits and property financed with debt.”

Webb spent years researching historical precedents like Great Depression-era bank closures and gold confiscation to help him understand the “playbook used by powerful banking interests during times of financial turmoil.”

He first noticed that money velocity rates showed how excessive money creation drives unstable economic bubbles. The mainstream news coverage during the 1990s Asian financial crisis aftermath did not fully explain the odd market movements he was seeing.

Digging deeper, Webb realized “the scale of the money creation during this period was very high.” He found Federal Reserve Board activity generating over 1% of gross domestic product worth of new money in one week — “an order magnitude bigger” than annual growth rates, he said.

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/12/former-hedge-fund-manager-exposes-a-scheme-by-central-bankers-the-greatest-crime-ever-contemplated/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk3AVceraTI