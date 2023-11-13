BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Chaos to Order: Organizing My USB Cable Drawer
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
209 followers
15 views • 11/13/2023

Join me in transforming the chaotic mess of my USB cable drawer into an organized haven! In this video, I tackle the unruly tangle of USB cables using a unique strategy inspired by snake handling. Discover how mesh bags and color-coded ID tags bring order to the serpentine chaos, making it a breeze to locate and store different cables. Watch the video for practical tips, budget-friendly solutions, and a unique approach to cable organization that might just inspire your next home project. Say goodbye to cable clutter and hello to simplicity! #Organization #HomeProjects #TechSolutions #CableManagement


MESH BAGS: https://bit.ly/Mesh-Bag

ID TAGS: https://bit.ly/ID-Tag


NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!

Keywords
preppingsurvivalemergency preparednessemergencyprepthe urban prepperjunk drawerjunk drawer organizationusb cablescable organizationcable organization ideashow to organize usb cableshow to organize cableshow to organize junk drawer
