The Biggest Reason To Own Gold (Our Pensions Are Broke) | Robert Kiysoaki

Free Gold IRA Guide: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-jm-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&sub_id=Kiyosaki3Brighteon

***************************************************************************************

I hope this short clip of Robert Kiyosaki & Guests was a useful insight! (wakeup call)

Here is a link to the calculator I've used in the video: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/inflation-calculator/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&apmtrkr_cph=&sub_id=Kiyosaki3Brighteon

***************************************************************************************

While the US Dollar💵 keeps losing value🪫and it's status as the worlds reserve currency🪙, I think right now is a critical time where we should all be aware of what's going on, to not only protect ourselves, but to also understand this big opprtunity and thrive🔝

This should not bee seen as financial advice, as I'm just sharing something I found to be woth knowing.💡

This is for educational🧑‍🎓, entertainment🎥 and inspirational🪄 purpuses ONLY, as I encourage you to further educate yourself on this topic!

***************************************************************************************

If you are above the age of 55 AND you are looking to PROTECT your savings and diversify your retirement portfolio with precious metals, I highly recommend you checking out the team at AugustaPreciousMetals.

AugustaPreciousMetals offers a free IRA's guide, where they'll tell everything you need to know.

Augusta offers a unique, free one-on-one educational web conference designed by the company’s on-staff, Harvard-trained economist (a must-watch, whether you use Augusta or not!).(I have some more info's about them on my channel)

***************************************************************************************

Link to the (free) IRA's Guide: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-jm-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&sub_id=Kiyosaki3Brighteon

Link to the Webconference: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/webconference/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&wnd_biden=Kiyosaki3Brighteon

***************************************************************************************

Best of luck to y'all🙏

🪙Goldmind🪙