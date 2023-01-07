The Vaxxed, common sense 7/1/23:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some of the ones that took the Time Release Death Injections are lacking common sense, having a hard time understanding things and what's going on. Fighting age men from China that have come into the country to take control of America to keep things running for China's needs. Also some wilderness survival tips....God Bless us all.