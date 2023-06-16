BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Frequent Dreams#417 or 4-17 Fire Blood Floods. Biden Speech. Strongs #417 Wind & Hail.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
6-15-23 Recurring dreams of 4-17 Strongs Hebrew & Greek Wind & Hail. i dreamed Derecho on 4-17. Speech on 4-17-22. Last night dreamed half the night the very terrible Biden speech meaning mourning & lament as war started. Tornado warnings with the 4-17 dreams so in 2023 6-17-23 Gregorian Sivan 28 Hebrew calendars either 3-28 or 9-28 depending on civil or sacred. ROMAN calendar its 4-17-2023 a Saturday. Easter referred to mideast war coming out of the east & kicking things off. MAKE CHRIST#1 ON YOUR PRIORITY LIST AND GET SAVED NOW. I saw in a dream last year Tornado Emergency my area & 7:26 pm on my phone and Cyber Attacks. GOD IS JUDGING THIS NATION. I heard the REM song The One I Love. A letter from God in this case to America God has left behind & 🔥 FIRE EMPHASIS. This weekend looks bad but whether its bad or not make it a priority to ACCEPT CHRIST while you can.


