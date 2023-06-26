Brighteon Broadcast News, June 26, 2023 - CRYPTO POWER GRAB as Blackrock, Fidelity and banksters unleash plan to DOMINATE digital currency

0:00 Decentralization

20:11 New Show

21:28 Elements of Fraud

48:15 Interview with Mark Sherwood





- Blackrock ETF is a Trojan Horse attempt to hijack Bitcoin

- Big Banks want to control crypto, on ramps, off ramps, wallets and exchanges

- It's all about surveillance and centralization of control

- It violates the original vision of Bitcoin as P2P, decentralized,

- PRIVACY coins will become even more valuable and important

- Humanity will be forced to choose between decentralized digital money (freedom) and centralized digital money (slavery)

- Basic crypto skills you need to master to protect your assets

- ALL forms of money have a history of scams and rug pulls (especially the dollar)

- Details about my new show Decentralize TV

- Full interview with Mark Sherwood, naturopath and former SWAT sniper





