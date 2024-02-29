Vivek Ramaswamy + Recharge Freedom -- The Reason Behind Google Gemini Woke Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vivek Ramaswamy and I'll offer similar versions as to why the google Gemini woke disaster took place that greatly negatively impacted the companies brand and reputation and stock price. From the woke ideologues running the show to the engineers that just want to keep their heads down and collect their paycheck.
#vivekramaswamy #google #gemini