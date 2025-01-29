BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUMP IS IN! TAXES ARE OUT! What can you do? How can you benefit now?
President Trump has proposed eliminating all federal income and payroll taxes,and replace them with tariffs on imports and other taxes on foreigners. How can you be part of this movement to make these bold changes a reality? Imagine how your family could benefit from a tax-free future — more freedom and wealth right away. Can you be income tax free now?

Peymon, the founder of Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran, where freedom was a distant dream. At just 14 years old in 1977, he moved to the "land of the free" — and home of the brave had turned into the meek and  land of the indentured slaves.  Since then, Peymon has helped hundreds of thousands of people uncover the truth about tax laws.

With over 30 years of experience and Freedom Law School’s 27-year track record, Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS, deception, fear robbery and slavery. You can do the same when you visit our website at FreedomLawSchool.org.

