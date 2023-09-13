The bad actors in the Govt need to be prosecuted when Trump gets back in the WH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel says that all the bad actors within the government need to be prosecuted when Trump gets back in the White House.
“Congress has to impeach these people from ever holding government offices ever again. And anyone involved must be prosecuted in the next Trump administration.”💥
Consider that Kash will most probably be a part of the next Trump administration, this is great to hear.