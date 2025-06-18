BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE Fabric Is TORN ASUNDER and The WIZARD REVEALED. Your DEATH SENTENCE OVERTURNED
73marbren
218 followers
6 views • 2 months ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/86GqEJQ-D5Y?si=sU3LklSPkpZjl4is

Quotation from original video description….”Getting Excited as we approach the Inevitable"

LYRICS to Nothing As It Seems by Pearl Jam: Don't feel like home He's a little out And all these words elope It's nothing like your poem Putting in, inputting in Don't feel like methadone A scratching voice, all alone There's nothing like your baritone It's nothing as it seems The little that he needs, it's home The little that he sees Is nothing he concedes, it's home One uninvited chromosome A blanket like the ozone It's nothing as it seems All that he needs, it's home The little that he frees Is nothing he believes Saving up a sunny day Something maybe two tone Anything of his own A chip off the cornerstore Who's kidding, rainy day A one way ticket headstone Occupations overthrown A whispher through a megaphone It's nothing as it seems The little that he needs, it's home The little that he sees Is nothing he concedes, it's home And all that he frees A little bittersweet, it's home It's nothing as it seems That little that you see, it's home


https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

jesus christend timethe truth
