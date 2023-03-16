EPOCH TV | Fed Tries to Stop Unfolding Bank Crisis; Illegal Aliens Cost US Health Care System Billions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp -
Fed Tries to Stop Unfolding Bank Crisis; Illegal Aliens Cost US Health Care System Billions per Year
Full episode: https://ept.ms/UnfoldingBankCrisisYT
The Federal Reserve and the Biden administration are attempting to stop the unfolding crisis on America’s banks. Despite new measures taken to ensure that depositors are able to get money from troubled banks, upsets in the stock market and problems threatening regional banks suggest the crisis isn’t over.
Meanwhile, Republicans are calling for U.S. military action against the drug cartels, and the Mexican government is threatening to launch an information war against the lawmakers on American soil if they don’t back down.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.