EPOCH TV | Fed Tries to Stop Unfolding Bank Crisis; Illegal Aliens Cost US Health Care System Billions

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp -

Fed Tries to Stop Unfolding Bank Crisis; Illegal Aliens Cost US Health Care System Billions per Year





Full episode: https://ept.ms/UnfoldingBankCrisisYT





The Federal Reserve and the Biden administration are attempting to stop the unfolding crisis on America’s banks. Despite new measures taken to ensure that depositors are able to get money from troubled banks, upsets in the stock market and problems threatening regional banks suggest the crisis isn’t over.





Meanwhile, Republicans are calling for U.S. military action against the drug cartels, and the Mexican government is threatening to launch an information war against the lawmakers on American soil if they don’t back down.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.