'Israeli Troops Pleaded...': Abu Obaida's Stunning Claim Amid Hamas-IDF Gaza Clash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hamas' Abu Obaida made startling claims about the IDF's battle blows in a
new statement. During the ferocious faceoff, IDF soldiers were heard
pleading before Hamas fighters, according to Abu Obaida, the
spokesperson for Al Qassam brigades. Obaida also claimed that Al Qassam
destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza. He said that when Israel
is unable to tow its damaged vehicles, it resorts to bombing them from
the air to erase the traces of its failure.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times