CAIR CA pushing shots! Get the Yellow Immunization Cards!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Participating schools can use CAIR to see if your child..." Oh, they went in and they targeted everybody who fought it at Godspeak Church.

They targeted everybody on their little anti-Vax profile. They are targeting you.

"Participating schools can use the immunization registry, CAIR, to see if your child has had all required immunizations." Well, your child hasn't had ANY, and you’d better print out that yellow card, not a form from a computer.

You will delete my data, and every data. "Helps your doctor send you a reminder when the next immunizations are due, makes it easy to get a copy of a yellow card.” You know how long I've been trying to get copies. It's not easy. They're telling people, you can't have them at the Public Health here in Ventura, California. Well, we'll be going to that public health, and I'll go with them, and I will call the sheriff, and I will get the law done. I've had enough. You're not going to kill these children. And, oh, by the way, they don't have to submit this shit until the first day of school. And they will walk in with a hard copy and every lot number of every shot they were given prior to 2019 and then we will make sure we give them oral nasal mucosal immunization!

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 07/29/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6wughy-the-real-dr.-judymikovits-show.html

CA DPH locations: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Pages/LocalHealthServicesAndOffices.aspx

Newsletter going over the CAIR CA brochure: https://preview.mailerlite.io/preview/339390/emails/160203373386139304




