The Secret Service's Big Secret

Trump Assassination Attempt: The Guy On The Roof
* The events and actions surrounding the assassination attempt look more and more suspicious by the day.
* What is the Secret Service hiding?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (2 August 2024)
