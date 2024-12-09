BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pushpa Pushpa (Telugu Lyrics Song) Pushpa 2 The Rule | Allu Arjun | Sukumar | Rashmika | Chandra Bose | Dsp
TheMusic
TheMusic
11 views • 6 months ago

🎶 Music Slate 🎶

Song Name: Pushpa Pushpa

Movie Name: Pushpa 2 The Rule

Artist: Allu Arjun,Fahadh Faasil,Rashmika Mandanna,Dhanunjay,Rao Ramesh,Sunil

Music: Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)

Singers: Nakash Aziz,Deepak Blue 

Lyricist: Chandrabose  

Story- Screenplay-Direction Sukumar Bandreddi

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili 

Ceo: Cherry

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematographer: Miresłow Kuba Brożek

Production Designer: S. Ramakrishna - Monica Nigotre

Lyricist: Chandra Bose

Vfx Supervisor: Kamala Kannan

Costume Designers : Deepali Noor - Sheetal Sharma

Fights : Peter Hein, Kecha Kamphakdee,

 ”dragon” Prakash , Nabakanta

Choreographers: Prem Rakshith, Ganesh Acharya, Vijay Polaki, Shrashti Verma

Character Designer : Preeti Sheel Singh 

Cfo: Ch Nagabhushanam

Executive Producer: Baba Sai Kumar Mamidipalli

Chief Executive Producer: Kvv Bala Subramaniam

Co Director : Vishnu

Banners: Mythri Movie Makers in Association with Sukumar Writings

Pro: Eluru Srinu, Maduri Madhu

Marketing - First Show Online Services Pvt Ltd 

Publicity : Max Media 

Branding : K R Siddharth

Mix Engineer - Bipin

Di & Sound Mixing : Annapurna Studios

Sound Design: Resul Pookutty and Vijay Kumar

Visual Promotion Team - Meganathan, Yogi D.F.Tech , Satya.B

musicpushpa 2the rule the music
