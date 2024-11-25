BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About The Fall of Rome: Modern Parallels
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
104 views • 6 months ago

Western civilization hangs by a thread - to rescue it, we must delve deep into the past to find out how to save the future. The fall of the Roman Empire closely mirrors the challenges currently facing Europe and North America – toxic multiculturalism, rampant immigration, runaway feminism, debt, currency corruption, wildly antagonistic politics – everything we need to know to save everything we love is written deep in the history of ancient Rome – all we need to do is look!


Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain, takes you on a journey deep into the philosophical, cultural, economic and political causes of the decline and death of ancient Rome. Once you understand what happened in the past, you will never again be confused by what is happening now - and never be more certain about how to change what is to come.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

collapsecorruptioneconomygovernmenthistorycapitalismgoldevidenceeconomicsphilosophyreasoncurrencyeconomic collapsestefan molyneuxroman empirewelfare statedeclinepersonal responsibilitysocietal collapsegold standardfall of romeeconomic mismanagementphilosophical implicationshistorical understandingcivic values
