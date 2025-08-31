Opening Demonic Portals Per Wilkerson & Duduman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a progression toward evil. Gateway openings: Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll Depression Oppression Possession Death What we witnessed in the August 27, 2025 Minneapolis shootings was the progression of evil. Many people participated in the trek toward evil. There is more evil due soon. Eventually the Satan will be released and all hell will break loose via civil wars and revolutions.