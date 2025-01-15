© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel's war on Gaza Palestinians endure 15 months of bloodshed - Al Jazeera, video from Jan 15th, over an hour ago.
Israel's war on Gaza has dominated headlines for more than a year, sending shockwaves throughout the Middle East and the world. It's also sparked calls for change and account-ability—at the highest levels. More than 46,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than a hundred thousand injured. Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports.