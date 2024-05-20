UPDATE: Rescue teams identify crashed chopper - Footage from the Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı UAV Searching area where Iranian President Raisi's Helicopter Crash-Landed - part of Live Stream

BREAKING! The location of Iranian President Raisi's helicopter has been found, rescuers are approaching the scene, reports Press TV. a Photo allegedly shows the wreckage of the helicopter, but has not been officially confirmed. (photo: side of a mountain, far away, debris)

update again: The AKINCI UAV is active again. There are reports that the initial coordinates given were incorrect, and the location of the crash of the Iranian President's helicopter is still being clarified. It's possible that the coordinated given for the heat source were not correct.

UPDATE: Iranian rescuers reached the location of the heat source detected by the Turkish drone, no traces of Raisi's helicopter were found, reports Press TV.

No Helicopter at Detected Heat Source (coordinates wrong?)

updated above: BREAKING! The Turkish UAV detected a "heat source," which is believed to be debris from Raisi's helicopter, as reported by Anadolu Agency. The thumbnail heat source is the only update for now.

COORDINATES: 38.775833, 46.721111

Footage from the Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı UAV searching through the area where President Raisi's helicopter crash-landed.

1.9 million people are watching the live stream from the Turkish Akıncı UAV participating in the search of President Raisi's helicopter.

More than 200,000 people are tracking the drone on FlightRadar.Link to X Stream:

https://x.com/AACanli/status/1792322175820591130?t=2oH5ct-3H2BybimQ0Bq38w&s=19

adding some details: The search continues in Iran's East Azerbaijan province for the crashed helicopter carrying President Ibrahim Raisi. Rescue efforts have been challenging due to the difficult mountainous terrain and poor weather conditions at night.▪️ There were reports overnight from Iranian military officials that a call was received from a mobile phone at the crash site, indicating possible survivors. However, details on who made the call are unclear.

▪️ Several countries have expressed support for Iran. On the orders of President Vladimir Putin, two planes and 50 rescuers will be dispatched to assist. A Turkish Anka UAV and an AS.532 helicopter have already begun operations in the search area. Azerbaijan has also offered to send two helicopters.

▪️ Iranian society is tense and concerned. Contrary to Western and Israeli propaganda claims, there are no riots or "celebratory salutes" on the streets of Tehran.

▪️ There have been no official reports on the discovery of the helicopter or the fate of President Raisi, the crew, and passengers. Unfortunately, the chances of survival diminish with each passing hour, as it is cold in the mountains at night, and prompt medical care is crucial for any injured.

▪️ If the outcome is negative, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will become the acting president, and early elections will be called in Iran.

