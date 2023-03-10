2023-03-10 For the Attention of Those Pushing the Measles and Other Claimed Pathogenic Viruses and Vaccines-Are-Necessary Narratives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pathogenic Viruses Do Not Exist, which means neither does COVID or Variants (Dr. Stefan Lanka) https://rumble.com/v1jdmai-pathogenic-viruses-do-not-exist-which-means-neither-does-covid-or-variants-.html
New Book DEMOLISHES Pro-Vaccine Narrative! (Turtles All The Way Down) https://rumble.com/v1uqgiq-new-book-demolishes-pro-vaccine-narrative-turtles-all-the-way-down.html
Will this save the world?
https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world