Can of Worms Part 2 - The End Game: Assange, Maxwell, and the EBS Activation | Tsunami of Truth
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
58 views • 1 week ago

Bombshell episode of Tsunami of Truth, Kristy Allen pieces together the sworn testimony and recent DOJ releases to reveal Donald J. Trump's decades-long role as an FBI informant tasked with infiltrating the darkest criminal syndicate in history: the Epstein-Maxwell-Clinton blackmail network.


Backed by revelations from Julian Assange, Allen details how Trump, after being vetted clean by the FBI in 1991, was asked to help bring down Epstein. Unlike the compromised elites, Trump never took the bait, making him the only one who could be trusted to lead the military-driven operation we see unfolding today.


Keywords
julian assangetruth movementkristy allenelite corruptionintelligence operationcriminal syndicatewitness protectionepstein networkmilitary justiceblackmail ringhistorical corruptionsworn testimonydeep state takedowntrump fbi informantmaxwell clinton blackmaildoj releasesinfiltration operationtrump vettingjustice unfolding
