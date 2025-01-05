© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a terrifying video of the destruction of a fairly large concentration of enemy forces. According to officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, on January 3, near the settlement of 'Yunakivka' (Sumy region), Russian reconnaissance drones detected a concentration of personnel and heavy equipment of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Army.................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/