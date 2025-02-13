President Trump Mover & Shaker - Boy Scouts Go Woke

Trump signs 'No Men in Women's Sports' executive order





White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said before the order was signed that 'gender ideology insanity is over'





https://www.foxnews.com/sports/trump-signs-no-men-womens-sports-executive-order





California Democrats pass $50 million ‘Trump-proofing’ bills





California Democrats passed legislation providing the Golden State with millions of dollars to thwart President Donald Trump’s vision for the country.





On Monday, the Democratic-controlled state Assembly approved a pair of bills reserving $25 million dollars to fund the state’s Justice Department’s potential lawsuits against the Trump administration. Lawmakers doled out another $25 million to legal nonprofits supporting illegal immigrants who could be deported under the Trump administration. The Assembly’s move came after the state senate had previously approved the measures last month.





https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/3310142/california-democrats-pass-50-million-trump-proofing-bills/





Trump fires heads of TSA, Coast Guard and guts key aviation safety advisory committee





President Donald Trump moved quickly to remake the Department of Homeland Security Tuesday, firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard before their terms are up and eliminated all the members of a key aviation security advisory group.





https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-fires-heads-tsa-coast-224441644.html





Boy Scouts of America changes its name- but spectators are divided over 'woke' rebrand





Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, has seen a modest rise in membership following its historic rebranding effort - a new push for inclusivity meant time for a new name.





The organization, which is trying to leave behind its scandal-ridden past and recent bankruptcy, is embracing a message of inclusivity as it marks its 115th anniversary this Saturday.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/society-culture-and-history/social-issues/boy-scouts-of-america-changes-its-name-but-spectators-are-divided-over-woke-rebrand/ar-AA1yF6g3