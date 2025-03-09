Ramallah Stands Against Palestinian Displacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A stand in Ramallah voices strong rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people, calling for urgent action to protect their rights and homeland, following the prevention of humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip. Interview: Omar Assaf
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 04/03/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video