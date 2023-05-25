BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia threatens it will react 'extremely harshly' to further attacks. - Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, May 24, 2023
91 views • 05/25/2023

May 24, 2023 #ukraine #russiaRUSSIA will react "extremely harshly" to further attacks by fighters entering its territory from Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday (May 24). The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked a Russian border region with armoured vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine. "We will continue to respond to such actions by Ukrainian militants promptly and extremely harshly," Shoigu told Defence Ministry officials, in remarks published by the ministry.

Full Text: 

https://telegra.ph/Opening-address-by-Minister-of-Defence-of-the-Russian-Federation-General-of-the-Army-Sergei-Shoigu-at-Defence-Ministry-Board-Ses-05-24





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
