BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Looking Glass Report: THE 2030 EVENT
Guardians of the Looking Glass
Guardians of the Looking Glass
110 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
276 views • 7 months ago

The 2030 event has now been revealed to us when we use the Looking Glass device in tandem with the Divine Wheel. The event itself is complex and offers hope for humanity, but it will ultimately be used by the negative forces to their advantage. It will cause a worldwide panic, and gravely impact Billions of people. We ask that you listen carefully to this video release, and prepare for future videos that will give you guidance on how to prepare for this event.


Official links:


https://x.com/guardiansotlg


https://rumble.com/c/GuardiansofLookingGlass


https://www.youtube.com/@guardiansofthelookingglass2322


https://tiktok.com/@guardianslookingglass


https://brighteon.com/channels/guardiansofthelookingglass


We are the Guardians of the Looking Glass. We are a group of scientists, researchers and former military officials who have come together to release classified information about future cataclysms and an event in 2030. We ask our Guardians to help share and spread the word using our official links.


Please note that our Telegram channel was seized by the negative forces two years ago. We do not have an official Telegram channel at this time.


#GuardiansOfTheLookingGlass #ProjectLookingGlass #LookingGlassDevice

Keywords
trumpagenda 20302030kamala harrisguardiansproject looking glasslooking glass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy