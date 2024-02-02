Everything Is Backwards

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything Is Broken
* Demonic: this bad hombre is the Dems’ new poster boy.
* Illegals have special rights and privileges — and they’re being protected from us.
* We are paying for all of it, in multiple ways.
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.
* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 2 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4awtyw-was-it-all-a-set-up-ep.-2179-02022024.html