Israel’s Message To The West: We Can Kill Your Nationals And...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel thinks it can get away with anything it wants, and as it stands, it can.
Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@charlesmcbryde/video/7353444842132835627
https://www.tiktok.com/@pearlmania500/video/7353416362968075562
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHWg9fHgEHU&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urP0neVIn1Y&t=721s&ab_channel=OwenJones