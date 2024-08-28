BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REAL-LIFE "THEY LIVE" GLASSES, Spectroscopy and the Occult
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 8 months ago

REAL-LIFE "THEY LIVE" GLASSES, Spectroscopy and the Occult


Walter John Kilner was born on May 23, 1847, at Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, England. Kilner became interested in the human aura, a luminous area surrounding all living things and visible to sensitives. Baron Georg von Reichenbach (1772–1826), a German astronomical instrument maker, claimed to be able to see auras around the poles of magnets and around human hands. This intrigued Kilner and in 1908, he began experimenting to see if he could produce a screen which, if looked through, would make the aura visible to the non-sensitive eye. By 1911, he had devised a system using a dilute solution of a dye called dicyanin, a product of coal tar. Another method he tried initially was looking first at a bright light t...

Keywords
they liveglassesspectroscopyand the occult
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy