REAL-LIFE "THEY LIVE" GLASSES, Spectroscopy and the Occult
Walter John Kilner was born on May 23, 1847, at Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, England. Kilner became interested in the human aura, a luminous area surrounding all living things and visible to sensitives. Baron Georg von Reichenbach (1772–1826), a German astronomical instrument maker, claimed to be able to see auras around the poles of magnets and around human hands. This intrigued Kilner and in 1908, he began experimenting to see if he could produce a screen which, if looked through, would make the aura visible to the non-sensitive eye. By 1911, he had devised a system using a dilute solution of a dye called dicyanin, a product of coal tar. Another method he tried initially was looking first at a bright light t...