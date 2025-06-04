💰 Learning Russian might be cheaper.

NATO views the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea as its zones of "responsibility," Rutti Frutti stated.

He made the remark in response to a question about rising tensions over tankers allegedly transporting Russian oil, which EU countries and the alliance are targeting with sanctions.

Adding:

Zelensky said Ukraine is proposing a ceasefire ahead of a potential presidential-level meeting on peace.

He suggested Russia choose a location for the talks—Istanbul, the Vatican, or Switzerland—and claimed Kiev is ready to begin negotiations any day starting Monday.

🐻 Bro high on NATO-grade blow lol...