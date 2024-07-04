BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hezbollah says it fired over 200 rockets towards Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
616 views • 10 months ago

Hezbollah sources have told Al Jazeera that they have fired a mix of 200 rockets and explosive drones from southern Lebanon at several Israeli military positions across the border. It is the second day rockets have been launched. Multiple fires broke out in the occupied Golan Heights and in the region of Galilee. Israel says its striking targets in southern Lebanon. This latest escalation follows the killing of a senior Hezbollah Commander in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. A vehicle was targeted in the Haouch area in the city of Tyre. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says the attack proved Israel could hit Hezbollah "everyday". Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig is in Marjayoun in Southern Lebanon and Zeina Khodr in Beirut for the latest developments.


Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy