Hezbollah says it fired over 200 rockets towards Israel

Hezbollah sources have told Al Jazeera that they have fired a mix of 200 rockets and explosive drones from southern Lebanon at several Israeli military positions across the border. It is the second day rockets have been launched. Multiple fires broke out in the occupied Golan Heights and in the region of Galilee. Israel says its striking targets in southern Lebanon. This latest escalation follows the killing of a senior Hezbollah Commander in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. A vehicle was targeted in the Haouch area in the city of Tyre. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says the attack proved Israel could hit Hezbollah "everyday". Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig is in Marjayoun in Southern Lebanon and Zeina Khodr in Beirut for the latest developments.