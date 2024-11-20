Gold & Silver are ON SALE now and the recent post-election correction creates a great buying opportunity! Go to www.colonialmetalsgroup.com/JOY now to get started!





“Even in literature and art, no man who bothers about originality will ever be original: whereas if you simply try to tell the truth (without caring twopence how often it has been told before) you will, nine times out of ten, become original without ever having noticed it.”

― C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity





And that goes for MONEY too.





If there is one guy who clings doggedly to fundamental truths about sound money and economic policy, it is definitely Peter Schiff. He has been one of THE MOST consistent voices out there and sticks to the truth regardless of politics.





This makes him QUITE original of course and he joins us TODAY!





For decades, Peter has offered invaluable commentary on the U.S. stock market, problems with the U.S. economy, the value of gold, fallacies of cryptocurrencies, and potential weakness of the U.S. dollar. He has consistently criticized debt-fueled growth policies and activist central banks and has been one of Americas strongest advocates for free market economics and sound money.





Recently, Peter has emerged as a lone voice of sanity amidst a frenzied rush for Bitcoin. Today we will talk about the REAL state of the US economy, the fallacy of tax cuts for economic growth and the great Bitcoin scam.





https://rumble.com/v5qq82n-live-exclusive-with-peter-schiff-on-bitcoin-mania.html





Shannon’s Top Headlines November 19, 2024





Peter Schiff says gold could skyrocket to $100,000 an ounce and ‘there’s no limit.’ Here’s why:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/peter-schiff-says-gold-could-113200913.html





CHILLING: Google’s Gemini: “You Are A Drain On The Earth, A Blight On The Landscape… Please Die. Please.” https://www.technocracy.news/googles-gemini-you-are-a-drain-on-the-earth-a-blight-on-the-landscape-please-die/





Dictator On Day One? Beware dictatorship disguised as democracy:

https://www.stridentconservative.com/the-very-definition-of-tyranny-a-dictatorship-disguised-as-democracy/





Study Showing ‘High Likelihood’ of Link Between COVID Vaccines and Death Republished in Peer-reviewed Journal https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-death-autopsy-study-peer-reviewed-journal/





Schiffradio.com

europac.com

schiffsovereign.com





