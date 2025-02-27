A Kiss To Build A Dream On

This video mime session was recorded at Oxley Park, NSW Australia in the early 1990s after we returned home from a day on the pistol range, as we did every weekend, and is dedicated to the memory of our friend, Adrian, sadly lost to us not so long ago.



Vocals mime: Adrian White

Trumpet mime: Frank M. Lopez

Camera: Rina Witte

Recorded in New York, July 24, 1951 by Louis Armstrong (vocal, trumpet) with Sy Oliver's Orchestra: Cutty Cutshall (trombone); Milt Yaner (clarinet, alto sax); George Dorsey (alto sax); Freddy Williams, Al Klink (clarinet, tenor sax); Billy Kyle (piano); Sandy Block (bass); Bunny Shawker (drums); Sy Oliver (arranger/conductor)

