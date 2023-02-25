“No to War” & “No to NATO” - Group of Civilian Port Employees Outraged - Ukraine is Smuggling Military Cargo there.

“No to war”, “No to NATO”

In Italy, they tried to smuggle military cargo for Ukrainian terrorists at a civilian airport, which caused outrage among employees.

Not everyone wants to be involved in the escalation of the conflict and such kind of assistance, we understand the airport workers.

Port workers of the port of Genoa refused to send weapons to Ukraine, again.

Mass demonstrations against the EU and NATO also took place in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Florence and many other Italian cities