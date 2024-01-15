Create New Account
🌀 Ozone Dialysis: Healing Surprises? 🌈
✨ Exploring unexpected benefits for Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Chronic nonhealing ulcers with Dr. Christopher Estes, co-founder of Miami Beach Comprehensive Wellness. 🤝

🕵️ He explains that the ozone dialysis is a potential game changer in health 🧬

🩹 It was originally thought that doing the “Ozone Dialysis Procedure” might be helpful with HIV.

🤔 However, it didn’t show to treat HIV, necessarily.

✨ Yet, patients improved overall!

Keywords
cancer treatmentsholistic healthcareozone therapy

