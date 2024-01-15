🌀 Ozone Dialysis: Healing Surprises? 🌈

✨ Exploring unexpected benefits for Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Chronic nonhealing ulcers with Dr. Christopher Estes, co-founder of Miami Beach Comprehensive Wellness. 🤝

He explains that the ozone dialysis is a potential game changer in health

It was originally thought that doing the "Ozone Dialysis Procedure" might be helpful with HIV.

However, it didn't show to treat HIV, necessarily.

Yet, patients improved overall!

Discover more about the unexpected healing potentials of Ozone Dialysis