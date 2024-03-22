BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Joel Wallach: Understanding the Great Divide in Hyper vs Hypothyroidism DWD 03/21/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 03/22/2024

Dr Joel Wallach: Understanding the Great Divide in Hyper vs Hypothyroidism DWD 03/21/24


Today Dr. Wallach spoke on the importance of the Thyroid and the Kidneys.

Dr Wallach told of the event early in his wonderful career when a farmer brought him fifty sheep of five hundred that had died in one night because of Nitrate poisoning. Nitrates put pressure on the functioning of the Thyroid. This lead to the sheep dying of Hypothermia.


Dr. Wallach explained how Thiaminase destroys Thiamine (Vitamin B1). This leads to Congestive Heart Failure.


Rebecca posed questions to Dr. Wallach where dr. Wallach explained the interactions of the body regarding Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, the Hypothalamus, the Pituitary Gland.


Dr. Wallach explains how the Nitrates and Nitrites that we consume interfere with the Thyroid Gland. That the Hypothalamus supports the Adrenal Glands.


A question Dr. Wallach took was on Chronic Kidney Disease and also on the importance of Phosphorus and Potassium.


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com


Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com


Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com


Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:


https://dailywithdoc.com


** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926


** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections


** Now on Roku TV https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca


Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠


Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews


Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc


iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/


Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc


Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz


Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc


Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketohealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy