Dr Joel Wallach: Understanding the Great Divide in Hyper vs Hypothyroidism DWD 03/21/24





Today Dr. Wallach spoke on the importance of the Thyroid and the Kidneys.

Dr Wallach told of the event early in his wonderful career when a farmer brought him fifty sheep of five hundred that had died in one night because of Nitrate poisoning. Nitrates put pressure on the functioning of the Thyroid. This lead to the sheep dying of Hypothermia.





Dr. Wallach explained how Thiaminase destroys Thiamine (Vitamin B1). This leads to Congestive Heart Failure.





Rebecca posed questions to Dr. Wallach where dr. Wallach explained the interactions of the body regarding Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, the Hypothalamus, the Pituitary Gland.





Dr. Wallach explains how the Nitrates and Nitrites that we consume interfere with the Thyroid Gland. That the Hypothalamus supports the Adrenal Glands.





A question Dr. Wallach took was on Chronic Kidney Disease and also on the importance of Phosphorus and Potassium.





