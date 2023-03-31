◽️ Ukraine soldier calls for a coup against Zelensky.

◽️ Orthodox Ukrainians defend their faith in Kiev.

◽️ Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia.

◽️ Why the Battle of Bakhmut Continues.

◽️ US Congress rejects oversight of Ukraine aid.

⚡️SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment near Gryanikovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 More than 50 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles were neutralized.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka, Torskoye, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 130 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, aviation, artillery, and actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated over 340 Ukrainian troops mercenaries, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one Uragan MLRS vehicle, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Army Aviation, artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Vladimorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥The total losses of the enemy in these directions have amounted to over 25 Ukrainian servicemen and two armored fighting vehicles during the day.

💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized up to 25 Ukrainian troops, 11 motor vehicles, and three D-30 howitzers during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 107 areas.

◽️ A self-propelled launcher of the Buk-M1 SAM system the Ukrainian Armed Forces was obliterated Grebennikovka (Sumy region).

💥 An ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade was eliminated close to Olgovka (Kherson region).

💥 A fuel depot of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Russian air defense systems shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Moreover, one Grom-2 short-range missile, three HIMARS projectiles, and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted close to Novoandreevka and Zeleny Gai (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry