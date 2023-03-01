BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
153 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Mahanaim, Two Hosts, Either In Christ's Army Or Satan's Army?
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
27 views • 03/01/2023

In Episode 153 we discuss and study the only two parties that will exist as we near the end of the earth's history – Christ or Satan. There are people sitting on the fence proclaiming that there are grey areas, but a side will have to be chosen. Even by not choosing a side, you will automatically make a choice. God promises us that we are not alone, and if we start speaking with one voice proclaiming the three Angels’ messages, God's host will go before us.


Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za

Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com


Donation Options

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate


What's Up Prof available in the following languages:

CZECH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz

DUTCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ

ENGLISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

GERMAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0

INDONESIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1

LITHUANIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk

POLISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y

PORTUGUESE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT

ROMANIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f

RUSSIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj

SERBIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K

SLOVAK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav

SPANISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk


What's Up Prof available on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5

Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds

Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds

christsatanlast daysend timetime of troublemahanaimtwo hosts
