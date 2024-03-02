PT. 3" - THE SLAVERY CHRONICLES: A CUP OF WRATH" - THE WEIGHT OF JUDGEMENT IN AMERICA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMV PROPHECY BLOG.
#USA #BIBLE #ENDTIMES WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Pt 2 of the judgement of the USA and how it will be repaid. How can a nation without widespread repentance hope to escape its judgement? Hear that Yah is just, and His assessment of the USA is well-deserved. Individual repentance is the way to set a plain path back to righteousness, and trust in God to save His own. Amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". It's just my ordinary PayPal so please don't damage my PP account by using purchase protection (as if I were making a sale to you). This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you are outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here and allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com
BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com
YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw
----------------------------------------------------------------------
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-pt-3-june-7th-2019/
ISRAEL & YEHUDIM PROPHECIES
PSALM 83- A READING: https://youtube.com/watch?v=xNR8zMnQ6uU
THE PSALM 83 WAR & EXODUS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=U95ANqR-qiE
YEHUDIM WILL FALL: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AMHkZ4PiGbI
THE DESTRUCTION OF GOG & MAGOG: https://youtube.com/watch?v=V4P8L5j0TyI
ISRAEL IS A NATION: https://youtube.com/watch?v=W4z7MutzUJ8
FINANCIAL PROPHECIES
MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/
THE IRON GODS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/28/the-iron-gods-february-28-2022/
THE NASCENT RISE OF "COIN": https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/03/13/the-nascent-rise-of-coin-march-2-2023/
THE MELTDOWN OF THE BANKING SYSTEM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/03/07/the-meltdown-of-the-banking-system-march-7-2023/
AMERICA WILL BE LIKE ZIMBABWE, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/04/09/america-will-be-like-zimbabwe-part-1-april-6-2023/
AMERICA WILL BE LIKE ZIMBABWE, PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/04/12/america-will-be-like-zimbabwe-part-2-april-7-2023/
SYSTEMIC RISK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/03/22/systemic-risk-it-will-all-collapse-march-21-2023-2/
POLITICAL PROPHECIES
THE SLAVERY CHRONICLES: AMERICA IN CHAINS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/
CHINA IS READY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/11/26/china-is-ready-november-25-2023/
KAMALA HARRIS & THE BEAST, PT 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7_8VWd6QAYQ
CATALOG OF ANIMALS
IT WILL BE TAKEN AWAY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NkQvBXt37iI
THEY WILL GET WHAT THEY WANT: https://youtube.com/watch?v=54aAooADzKw