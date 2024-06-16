BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Illuminati: New World Order: The game that Predicted 9/11, Donald Trump, COVID19 & the Capitol Riot
Illuminati: New World Order: The game that Predicted 9/11, Donald Trump, COVID19 & the Capitol Riot


They are all around us. Secret conspiracies are everywhere. In Illuminati, you increase your wealth and power to take over the world until only YOU reign supreme.


This is an out-of-print multiplayer card game that first appeared in 1994 is continuing to attract interest and unease online over its apparently eerie ability to “predict” major global events, from 9/11 to the election of Donald Trump, the coronavirus pandemic and the failed insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.


In addition to the game’s artwork, a further source of intrigue is the fact that the Secret Service raided the offices of Steve Jackson Games in Austin, Texas, on 1 March 1990 and confiscated hard drives and documents, some of which pertained to the board game.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


