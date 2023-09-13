Restoring the Family to Restore America: Tamara Scott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tamara Scott is a popular radio host, the Iowa state director of Concerned Women for America, and the Republican National Committeewoman for Iowa. This weekend, The John Birch Society held its annual Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, where Tamara emceed the dinner Saturday night. In this interview, she discusses the role that intact families play in restoring the nation.