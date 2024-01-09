TAKE YOUR MONEY OUT OF CORPORATE BANKS (3)

Yes, I know I am beginning to sound like a broken record, making video after video begging viewers not to keep money in banks, take out large loans with banks, or overspend on cars. I know, I know. But, this is so important. Money left in corporate banks can just disappear overnight, be frozen, or the bank can just shut down your accounts with no warning for "suspicious activity". Banks and governments will punish you for wrongthink, saying something they don't approve of online. 😞