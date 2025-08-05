BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Controlled Op, “Alt. Health”, Slut Ass-Kickers, Hollywood Agenda, Celebrity Deaths, Christian Freemason?
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
19 views • 1 month ago

SR 2025-08-04 #209

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #209: 04 Aug 2025

 

Topic list:
* Johnny goes through HIS list of “Controlled Opposition”.
* Anatoli’s epimany about Alec Zeck.
* Is this the secret flaw of “Sam” and Mark Bailey?
* The Hollywood slut who can KICK YOUR ASS, Johnina Wickette style.
* Johnny hates being right and the ONLY one to give the FULL picture of Hollywood’s agenda of UNFLINCHING vomit.
* Spencer for Jesuits: Berettas and the FBI.
* Your “choice” comicbook heroes: Luciferian Zack Snyder or jesuit James Gunn.
* “So you have a movie for me?” a—a “Yes sir! We’ll call it ‘gods of Egypt’ and it’ll be about the gods of Egypt.”
* Sorry Johnny, Jesuit Joe is NOT interested in collaborating with you...Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!
* What was Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea BEFORE he got baptized?
* Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks: can an unrepentant Freemason be Saved and baptized?
* WWE legends who SAY they’re all in for Jesus Christ: how many died young and why?
* Jim Breuer impersonates Dave Chapelle.
* Norm McDonald and Gilbert Gottfried: is this why they both died young?

Keywords
jewsjesuitsmovies
