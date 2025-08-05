Controlled Op, “Alt. Health”, Slut Ass-Kickers, Hollywood Agenda, Celebrity Deaths, Christian Freemason?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-08-04 #209
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #209: 04 Aug 2025
Topic list:
* Johnny goes through HIS list of “Controlled Opposition”.
* Anatoli’s epimany about Alec Zeck.
* Is this the secret flaw of “Sam” and Mark Bailey?
* The Hollywood slut who can KICK YOUR ASS, Johnina Wickette style.
* Johnny hates being right and the ONLY one to give the FULL picture of Hollywood’s agenda of UNFLINCHING vomit.
* Spencer for Jesuits: Berettas and the FBI.
* Your “choice” comicbook heroes: Luciferian Zack Snyder or jesuit James Gunn.
* “So you have a movie for me?” a—a “Yes sir! We’ll call it ‘gods of Egypt’ and it’ll be about the gods of Egypt.”
* Sorry Johnny, Jesuit Joe is NOT interested in collaborating with you...Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!
* What was Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea BEFORE he got baptized?
* Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks: can an unrepentant Freemason be Saved and baptized?
* WWE legends who SAY they’re all in for Jesus Christ: how many died young and why?
* Jim Breuer impersonates Dave Chapelle.
* Norm McDonald and Gilbert Gottfried: is this why they both died young?
