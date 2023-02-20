BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 7B: The Messiah Arrives
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
1 view • 02/20/2023

"When is the Messiah going to show up?" and "When is the Kingdom of Israel going to be restored?" Those were the hot topics of the Jews living at the time of Jesus and every century thereafter. In this seventh part, Pastor John brings out how Jesus answered those questions and gives a secular understanding of Jews that will clear up many passages in the Bible that may not have made sense before.

He further explains the ambitions of the Pharisees, Sadducees, Zealots and the mystical Essenes. He finishes the message with an expose of the ungodly Kaballah that dates back to King Solomon and how it is the theological driving force behind Zionism and the coming world government of the Antichrist.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1178.pdf

RLJ-1178 -- MARCH 22, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 7B: The Messiah Arrives

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


messiahjesusphariseeszealotssadduceesessenes
