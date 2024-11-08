BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #11: Decentralized Media is Rising Rapidly as Main Stream Media has lost the People
the Web Pioneer
the Web Pioneer
17 views • 7 months ago

The Main Stream Media (TV, Radio, Online) is going to change rapidly in the months to come as Alternative Media or what I am simply calling Decentralized Media already has more audience today. I explain how this trend will lead to a very new Media landscape going into 2025.  I discuss the simple concept of open-source Media which is populated by citizen journalists and podcasters and how those rising stars will find themselves on new networks formed from the ashes of the MSM studios being bought out by merit and integrity based companies. This trend has been forming for years but the scales have tipped and now it will accelerate rapidly.

Keywords
nutritionfooddiypreppersfarminghomesteadersentrepreneursculturetradeorganicwritersinventorsengineersbarterdecentralizationartistscreatorsarchitectshubsbuildersparallelhealersworkshopsinstructorsdesigners
