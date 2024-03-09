© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Future of Orthodoxy
The future is here, now, and joyfully transforming the world.
#orthodoxy #future #men
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dSbV_jUh-dY
For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:
https://abbottryphon.com/the-future-of-orthodoxy/