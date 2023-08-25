Our Lady of Betania and the Mystic Maria Esperanza

Quo Vadis

Aug 24, 2023

Servant of God Maria Esperanza was born in the small town of San Rafael in Venezuela in the year 1928.

Her mystical experiences started at an early age, which included a vision of Saint Therese of Lisieux.





Maria's health was never good and she came close to death several times, but through prayer and Divine intervention Maria always recovered.





Maria proved herself to be a very devout child and longed to enter the Religious life in order to serve God, but through another vision of Saint Therese she was told that God wished for her to be a good wife and mother and to evangelise the world about the Catholic Faith.





At the same time a vision of Jesus Sacred Heart told her to live in Rome where she stayed with the Sisters of the Ravasco Institute.





Not long after this Maria met and married her husband Geo Bianchini Giani in the year 1956, they would have 7 children.





Maria Esperanza is known world wide for her great devotion and piety, and had gained the approval of her local Bishop.





She was a woman who, despite her enormous gifts, remained humble and meek in heart.





Some of the Gifts bestowed on Maria were the stigmata, levitation, the gift of healing others, bilocation and she was told by both Our Lord and Lady what could happen to the world if people did not amend their ways.





There would also be a Eucharistic miracle when a Host which had been Consecrated by the local priest, showed signs of blood, Father Otty Aristizabal immediately informed Church authorities and after some tests the blood was proven to be of a human origin.





In 1974 Maria and her husband Geo moved their family to Finca Betania, upon the instructions of Our Lady, who would make this a haven of peace in an often bleak world.





In one of her visions Our Lady also allowed herself to be seen by at least 100 people all of whom swore to what they had witnessed to the Church officials.





This began an investigation by the Church into these mystical experiences of seeing Our Lady, after three years it gained Ecclesiastical approval.





And though the Church has approved of the appearance of Our Lady, the messages that Maria Esperanza has received are still under investigation.





Some of the messages given to Maria by Our Lady are warnings of future calamities if we do not stop the trend towards secularism, Our Lady has said, "I come to reconcile them, to seek them out, to give them faith, which has disappeared in the noise and din of an atomic awakening which is at the point of bursting out.





My message is of faith, love and hope.





More than anything, it brings reconciliation between people and nations.





It is the only thing that can save this century from war and eternal death...If a change does not come and a conversion of life, one will perish under the fire, war and death...".





Our Lady also told Maria this, "Forgive one another. Love one another. Serve one another.





Pray for the Church.





Pray for priests.





Return to the Sacraments, dear little children.





Confess your sins while the sun shines.





Sacrifice yourselves for the conversion of sinners and for peace in the world. All of you are children of God.





All are loved."





Maria was also given this warning to the world, "There is coming the great moment of a great day of light.





The consciences of this beloved people must be violently shaken so that they may 'put their house in order' and offer to Jesus the just reparation for the daily infidelities that are committed on the part of sinners...".





The summary of Our Lady's messages to Maria Esperanza are basically a warning to the peoples of the world.





Not to instil fear into the hearts of the Faithful but to strengthen them and once again help those who have strayed from the Path of God's Will.





Our Lady's messages are spoken from the immense love she feels for all her children, no matter the background or how sinful their past.





If we amend our lives, partake of the Sacraments and pray for the world, we will be fulfilling the Commandments of God.





And from this will spring peace of heart and peace in Nations as all gather around Our Lady who reconciles all to her Immaculate Heart.





But in order to gain this peace we must first desire it and seek it through prayer.





The visionary Maria Esperanza died on August 7, 2004.





I would encourage all to read more about Our Lady of Betania.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oibFI2cueL0